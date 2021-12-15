Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIMO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

