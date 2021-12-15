Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post sales of $179.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 63,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

