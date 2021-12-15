Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,601. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

