Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

JLL stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $256.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,060. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

