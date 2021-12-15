Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 573,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,004. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 801.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,970 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $24,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $16,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

