Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,694,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

