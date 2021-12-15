Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.
Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.
In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,694,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
