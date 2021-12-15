Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.47. 443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,311. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.