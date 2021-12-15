Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post sales of $553.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

