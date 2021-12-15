Zacks: Analysts Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $14.77 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

