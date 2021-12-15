Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $60.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.55 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $189.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $318.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

RC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 13,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

