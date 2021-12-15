Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $27.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.29. 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,857. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.41.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

