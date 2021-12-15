Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.33. Microsoft reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $3,690,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $328.34 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.43.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

