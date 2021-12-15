Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

