Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMB stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64. INmune Bio has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

