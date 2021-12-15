Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 953,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,743,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.