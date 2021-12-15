Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post sales of $109.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $438.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,194. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

