Zacks: Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

CBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 26,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

