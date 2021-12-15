Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 1,074,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

