Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $828.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $801.09 million and the highest is $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.