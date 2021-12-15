Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $828.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $801.09 million and the highest is $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

