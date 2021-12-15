Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 8,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $811.23 million, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

