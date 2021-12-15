Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.39. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

