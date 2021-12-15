Zacks: Analysts Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,886,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 4,017,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

