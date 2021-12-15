Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.37. Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. Boeing has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

