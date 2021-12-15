Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

