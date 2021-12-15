Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

OMGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.