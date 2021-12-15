Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report sales of $87.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC stock remained flat at $$7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

