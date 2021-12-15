Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the November 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Yuzhou Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
About Yuzhou Group
