Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the November 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Yuzhou Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

