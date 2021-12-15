Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

