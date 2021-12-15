YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,091 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. 45,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,143. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

