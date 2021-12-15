YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

