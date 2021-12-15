YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.