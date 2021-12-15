YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. 29,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

