YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.33. 7,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

