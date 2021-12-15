Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III Sells 50,000 Shares

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XEL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. 203,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

