Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $447,557.48 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00014281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $447,557.48 and approximately $343.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

