WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,832.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5,062.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.