WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coherent by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,539,000 after buying an additional 51,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $263.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.47. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $134.98 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.