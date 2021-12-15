WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

