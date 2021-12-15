WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 68,931 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 814.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,931 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Domtar worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Domtar by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domtar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domtar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

