WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 152 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,523,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.95. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

