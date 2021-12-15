Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,535 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLTW opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

