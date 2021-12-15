Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$66.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

WPM opened at C$51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

