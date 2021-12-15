WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in November

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WHGLY stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.