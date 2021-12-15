WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.26

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 13481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

