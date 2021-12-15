Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $194,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 43,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

NYSE:LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

