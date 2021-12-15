Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.