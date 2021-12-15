Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,447 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $670.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $615.28 and its 200 day moving average is $602.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

