Westpac Banking Corp Sells 561 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,999.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,654.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

