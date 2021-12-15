Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,643 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

