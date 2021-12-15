Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

